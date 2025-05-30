Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Further Reading

