2,355 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Acquired by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,453 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after buying an additional 1,355,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

