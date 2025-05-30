276,583 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 276,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,733,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.58. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

