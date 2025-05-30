Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,275 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

