Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $15.66 Million Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYT stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile



The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

