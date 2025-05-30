Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

