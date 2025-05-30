Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,561,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of CAVA Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after buying an additional 2,455,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,476,000 after purchasing an additional 794,187 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,538,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $887,351.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 177.85 and a beta of 3.28.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

