Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,504 Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

TUA stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

