Park Square Financial Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,378,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

