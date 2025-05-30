Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.85.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $125.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

