Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 242,315 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Flowserve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,209,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Flowserve by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after buying an additional 258,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,213,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 714,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

