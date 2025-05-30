Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $14.68 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $461,600,000 after buying an additional 658,644 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.1%

FANG opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.09.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

