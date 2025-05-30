Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,707,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,227 shares of company stock valued at $12,962,573. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

