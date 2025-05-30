160,812 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 160,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,463,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of DocuSign as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DocuSign by 7,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $93.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $609,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.