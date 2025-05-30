Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 1818711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Music Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,808.07. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,973 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

