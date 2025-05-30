Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.96). 2,733,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 556,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

About Zegona Communications

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 656.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 2.80.

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

