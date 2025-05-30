Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 574 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 664 ($8.96). 2,733,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 391% from the average session volume of 556,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.96).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.14) price objective on shares of Zegona Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Zegona Communications
Zegona Communications Stock Performance
About Zegona Communications
Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.
The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zegona Communications
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.