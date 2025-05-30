Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Sells $50,200.00 in Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur L. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,385.34. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 105.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Mammoth Energy Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 159,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 101,578.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

