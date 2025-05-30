First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 71,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 40,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Eaton by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 39,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ETN opened at $324.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.83.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

