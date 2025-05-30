Robert Scott Weber Sells 2,500 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

