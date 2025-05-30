Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GREK stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $56.11.

About Global X MSCI Greece ETF

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

