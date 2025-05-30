First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,317 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $163,774,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,970,000 after buying an additional 53,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

