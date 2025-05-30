Daniel R. Henry Acquires 19,800 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel R. Henry bought 19,800 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $67,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,316. The trade was a 24.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Paysign Price Performance
PAYS opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.23. Paysign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Paysign from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Paysign from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Paysign from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
