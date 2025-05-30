Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Cut by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.31% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $24,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

