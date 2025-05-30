Michael Gray Acquires 25,000 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,370.00.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 2.0%

ESI stock opened at C$2.00 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The firm has a market cap of C$369.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

