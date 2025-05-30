Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Insider Brian Gleason Sells 2,486 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) insider Brian Gleason sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $64,163.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,620.84. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Gleason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, April 28th, Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49.

Criteo Trading Down 0.2%

CRTO stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.63. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Criteo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.