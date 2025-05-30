Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Purchases C$58,850.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$58,850.00.
John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.42 per share, with a total value of C$57,100.00.
TSE:AYA opened at C$11.90 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
