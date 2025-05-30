Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$50,950.35 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total transaction of C$50,950.35.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 28th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,000 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, May 26th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 89,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$330,427.86.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$1,495,260.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total transaction of C$86,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$397,991.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$390,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.

Geodrill Price Performance

TSE GEO opened at C$3.47 on Friday. Geodrill Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$3.80. The stock has a market cap of C$116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Geodrill

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current year.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

