Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 40483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Nayax from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -143.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Nayax by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,441 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Nayax by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,183,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,630,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nayax by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

