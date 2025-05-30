TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Short Interest Up 206.2% in May

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLSI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriSalus Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard Marshak sold 6,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $34,172.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,943.18. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,125 shares of company stock valued at $83,528. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

