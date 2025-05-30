Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Short Interest Update

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelzoo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,696 shares in the company, valued at $57,374,241.60. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $1,535,450. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.