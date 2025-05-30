Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $207,838.02 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $207,838.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,980.12. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 3,252.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

