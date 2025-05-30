Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 509.50 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 506.50 ($6.84), with a volume of 1096255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 501.50 ($6.77).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.88) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Balfour Beatty Stock Performance
Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 43.60 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Balfour Beatty had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. On average, analysts expect that Balfour Beatty plc will post 43.3100698 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.80. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is 28.02%.
Balfour Beatty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty
In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 155,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.86), for a total value of £675,130.40 ($911,230.13). 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group. With 26,000 employees across the UK, US and Hong Kong, we’re leading the transformation of our industry to meet the challenges of the future.
Trusted by our customers to deliver sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, we finance, develop, build, maintain and operate the increasingly complex and critical infrastructure that supports national economies and deliver projects at the heart of local communities.
