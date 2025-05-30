Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 30th total of 97,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
