Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) EVP Sells $172,006.88 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $172,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,571.10. The trade was a 85.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Daniel Delamater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, William Daniel Delamater sold 304 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $6,232.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, William Daniel Delamater sold 12,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $213,240.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $728.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.12.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

