Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steakholder Foods stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.18% of Steakholder Foods worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Steakholder Foods Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ STKH opened at $2.42 on Friday. Steakholder Foods has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.