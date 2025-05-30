FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.06 and last traded at $82.02, with a volume of 2753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $505.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.