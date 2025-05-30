Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 1275467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Everi Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.22 million. Everi had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,689,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 55.3% during the first quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 2,920,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,926,000 after buying an additional 1,040,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 85.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,953,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,698,000 after buying an additional 900,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 65,161.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 872,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 871,204 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 830,470 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

