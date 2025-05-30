Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Decreases By 72.0%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the April 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBIO stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

