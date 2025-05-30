Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

