Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,703 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,229,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,545,000 after purchasing an additional 241,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 354,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,488,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

