Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $16.77 Million Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $370.63 on Friday. Strategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.40 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.36.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,800. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,800 and have sold 47,486 shares worth $16,456,090. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

