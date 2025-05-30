MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MSA Safety by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $164.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.