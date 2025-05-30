XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

