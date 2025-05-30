24,600 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

