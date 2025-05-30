Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $813,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Challenger Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DoorDash by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 159,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.70. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.97.

Get Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total value of $1,106,507.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,922 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,696.66. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,434,568.60. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,736 shares of company stock valued at $43,334,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.