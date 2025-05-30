Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.81.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $229.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

