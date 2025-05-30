Cullen Investment Group LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Global by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 265,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 908,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $5,457,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.