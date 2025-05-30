Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,536,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,276,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

