Marcum Wealth LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,646,455,000 after acquiring an additional 496,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,010,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,162 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.37.

Shopify Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE SHOP opened at $107.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.