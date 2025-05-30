Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.57.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

